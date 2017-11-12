'68
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
'68 -- https://www.facebook.com/theyare68
STOLAS -- https://www.facebook.com/stolasofficial
ALISTAIR HENNESSEY -- https://www.facebook.com/iamalistairhennessey
punk.
doors @ 6pm;
show @ 6:30pm - 10pm.
all ages.
$13 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-11c.html
Watch and listen:
'68: The Workers Are Few: http://youtu.be/gVTLckwTcPM
Stolas: Bellwether: http://youtu.be/dcwyt3oQYSA
Alistair Hennessey: Hitchhikers: http://youtu.be/dubNOomoKro
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That