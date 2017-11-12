Performing Live:

'68 -- https://www.facebook.com/theyare68

STOLAS -- https://www.facebook.com/stolasofficial

ALISTAIR HENNESSEY -- https://www.facebook.com/iamalistairhennessey

punk.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$13 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-11c.html

Watch and listen:

'68: The Workers Are Few: http://youtu.be/gVTLckwTcPM

Stolas: Bellwether: http://youtu.be/dcwyt3oQYSA

Alistair Hennessey: Hitchhikers: http://youtu.be/dubNOomoKro