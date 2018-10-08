Performing Live:

ЛЯПИС-98 -- http://www.lyapis.by/

(Серге́й Михалок)

Plus guests, TBA!

Lyapis-98 is a new band of Sergei Mikhalok, in which he performs the most popular hits of his previous band from the 90s Lyapis Trubetskoy: \"Ti Kinula\", \"In White Dress\", \"Au\", \"Evpatoria\", \"Yabloni\", \"I believe\", \"Kotik\", \"Africa\", \"Kapital\" and many more.

The first concert of Lyapis-98 took place in the spring of 2016, after which the group went on a tour in Ukraine, Europe and Belarus. Each concert of the tour, like the first, was a sold-out show. In the autumn of 2018 the orchestra will go on a tour in North America and Canada.

rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$65 advance;

$80 day of show gen. adm.;

$90 VIP.

