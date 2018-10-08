Ляпис-98
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
ЛЯПИС-98 -- http://www.lyapis.by/
(Серге́й Михалок)
Plus guests, TBA!
Lyapis-98 is a new band of Sergei Mikhalok, in which he performs the most popular hits of his previous band from the 90s Lyapis Trubetskoy: \"Ti Kinula\", \"In White Dress\", \"Au\", \"Evpatoria\", \"Yabloni\", \"I believe\", \"Kotik\", \"Africa\", \"Kapital\" and many more.
The first concert of Lyapis-98 took place in the spring of 2016, after which the group went on a tour in Ukraine, Europe and Belarus. Each concert of the tour, like the first, was a sold-out show. In the autumn of 2018 the orchestra will go on a tour in North America and Canada.
rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$65 advance;
$80 day of show gen. adm.;
$90 VIP.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/152025398937859/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/10-07.html