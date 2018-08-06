Серге́й \"ЧИЖ\" Чиграков

Performing live:

SERGEI \"CHIZH\" CHIGRAKOV -- http://www.chizh.net/

(Solo)

rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$55 limited advance;

$65 after;

$80 day of show;

$95 advance;

$110 day of show VIP.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1944638502524995/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/08-05.html

Watch and listen:

Серге́й \"ЧИЖ\" Чиграков: Если: http://youtu.be/vvjNddRyax8

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Google Calendar - Серге́й \"ЧИЖ\" Чиграков - 2018-08-06 04:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Серге́й \"ЧИЖ\" Чиграков - 2018-08-06 04:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Серге́й \"ЧИЖ\" Чиграков - 2018-08-06 04:00:00 iCalendar - Серге́й \"ЧИЖ\" Чиграков - 2018-08-06 04:00:00