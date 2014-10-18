12th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'>The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is proud to be celebrating our 12th Anniversary in 2014. Long considered to be the premiere business event of the year, the Business Excellence Awards are a high profile, prestigious accomplishment for Lake Country businesses.</span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'>On October 17, 2014. The winners of these coveted awards will be revealed to an audience of their peers and local dignitaries at the Grape Vine Restaurant @ Gray Monk Estates Winery. </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'>Happy Hour 5pm</span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'>Dinner 6pm</span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'>Awards and Auction to follow Dinner</span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'>Tickets ($75) are available at the Chamber Office 250-766-5670 or <a href='mailto:manager@lakecountrychamber.com'><span style='color: #0000ff; font-family: Arial;'>manager@lakecountrychamber.com</span></a> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0cm 0cm 0pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='color: #717171; font-family: 'Arial','sans-serif';'>* If you would like your business and/or product promoted at the Business Gala please contact Corrinne at the Chamber of Commerce office as they are looking for Auction Items.</span></p>