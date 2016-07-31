12th Annual Carr’s Landing Art Tour

<p>Watch for the signs along Carr’s Landing Road and visit 8 Artists’ studios and local wineries. Two weekends in a row: July 23 & 24 and July 30 & 31.</p>

<p>Check out the <a href='http://www.zeemaps.com/view?group=1507037&x=-119.474627&y=50.160987&z=7' target='_blank'>map of the various artist’s studios</a> in Carr’s Landing and plan to visit them (along with the area wineries) all over the four days the self-guided tour is happening.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-13118 size-medium' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Carrs-Landing-Art-Tour-2016-300x200.jpg' alt='Carrs Landing Art Tour 2016' width='300' height='200' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Carrs-Landing-Art-Tour-2016-300x200.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Carrs-Landing-Art-Tour-2016-768x512.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Carrs-Landing-Art-Tour-2016.jpg 900w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>