Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

1989 TAYLOR'S VERSION: THE DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Cip

2nite

Calling all Swifties! It is time. Our dear lord and savior has unleashed the latest version of one of the greatest Taylor albums of all time -- 1989 Taylor's Version. We will be debuting it with all of your Bay Area's Swifties. Get your friendship bracelets on and get ready to sing along to \"Blank Space\" \"Style\" \"Shake It Off\" \"Bad Blood\" \"New Romantics\" and more plus dance to every Taylor album in existence including \"Midnights\" \"Red\" \"Fearless\" \"Speak Now\" \"Lover\" \"Reputation\" and more! (And yes, all the Taylor's Versions). If you don't cry tears of joy at least once this night, then you're not doing it right.

trew

Experience:

• 1989 Taylor's Version album release

• Taylor Swift music video projections

• Glittery decorations

• Taylor Swift inspired outfits highly encouraged

• Professional photographers

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-04.html

Watch and listen:

1989 Taylor's Version: The Dance Party: https://youtu.be/yaniXCpBvf0

pop. country.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.