Performing live:

2 MELLO

TV-MA

MARS KUMARI

UMAMIFUNK

2 Mello is known for his exciting hiphop, breakbeat and drum 'n' bass production blends with detailed sampling and dynamic switchups. This style is most prominently featured on his Jet Set Radio-inspired albums Memories of Tokyo-To Future (2018) and Sounds of Tokyo-To Future (2021).

He was recently featured as a composer on Demon Tides, SantaCorps4, and the upcoming game Denshattack! This is his first time performing in San Francisco, so come through and show him some love!

breakbeat. electropop. rap. ambient.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-13d.html

Watch and listen:

2 Mello: Ride with Me: https://youtu.be/edBRh8rclG8

TV-MA: 2. Decay: https://youtu.be/kXQVHDjjRGU

Mars Kumari: Weight of The World: https://youtu.be/arsN0Br4Jh8