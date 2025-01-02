Performing Live:

CALLMEBREEZI

JDM BABY & TRUE DIZZY

KEVITO

BABYFACEELI

RICCH4EVA

CHIEF DAVEY

5000K.HZ

JUNETHEGOD

$EROPHIM

Get ready for a night that pushes the boundaries of sound and showcases the vibrant talent thriving in the Bay Area. 2 Phazed is a yearly event series by Phaze 1 Productions, a multimedia collective committed to celebrating local artistry and culture. This year's lineup is a genre-blurring experience designed to captivate music lovers and spotlight some of the most exciting emerging artists from the Bay Area!

trew

Callmebreezi is an emerging hiphop and R&B artist hailing from the vibrant Excelsior District of San Francisco. Drawing inspiration from his eclectic hometown, Breezi blends the raw, streetwise energy of Bay Area rap with the smooth, emotive melodies of R&B.

In addition to his own growth as an artist, Callmebreezi has been supported by and collaborated with other rising talents in the Bay Area music scene, including Babyfaceeli, Junethegod, Jdm Baby,Ricch4eva & True Dizzy. Together, they are redefining the sound of modern West Coast hiphop and R&B, each contributing their unique flavor to the region's ever-evolving musical landscape.

Kevito is an indie alternative pop artist and producer from Richmond, California. Known for blending dreamy soundscapes with elements of synth pop, dream pop, and alternative pop.

For this performance, kevito will be supported by Chief Davey and $erophim, each bringing their unique sounds to the stage and adding depth to an already dynamic night. Chief Davey offers a blend of soulful melodies and rhythmic beats, while $erophim explores the realms of scramz, darkwave, and alternative music, adding a distinctive edge to the lineup.

5000k.hz is a dynamic music and motorsport collective based in the Bay Area, known for blending the high-energy pulse of motorsports with futuristic hyperpop and experimental sounds. The collective pushes musical boundaries with a genre-defying style that fuses elements of hiphop, electronic, and avant-garde pop.

west coast style hiphop. r&b. hyperpop. bedroom dreampop.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$18 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-31d.html