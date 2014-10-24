2014 Candidates Forum in Oyama (Mayoral/Oyama/At-Large ONLY)

<p>The Oyama Community Club was originally formed as the Kalamalka Agricultural Association on February 21, 1914, when the charter was granted to the Association as a non-profit society. About 30 years later the name was changed to the Oyama Community Club and the association this year celebrated 100 years of existence.</p>

<p>The association has a constitution that mandates it to be a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer organization whose purpose is to serve the community of Oyama by furthering and advancing whatever it may see fit for the benefit of the community. In more recent years the OCC has expanded its role in the wider community of Lake Country and recognizes that all citizens of Lake Country contribute to and enjoy a connection with each others Community Halls wherever they may be in our municipality. People need places to gather and enjoy each others company. It builds relationships and strengthens communities as a whole.</p>

<p>It is with the above responsibility in mind that the Oyama Community Club invites you to the:</p>

<p><strong>2014 Mayoral/Oyama/At-Large Candidates Forum on Thursday October 23rd, 2014 at 7p.m.</strong></p>

<p> </p>