2016 Summer road construction neighbourhood site meetings

<p>Find out more about the <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/municipal-services/streets-roads/transportation-for-tomorrow/'>Transportation for Tomorrow road construction projects </a>happening during the summer 2016.</p>

<p><strong>5:00pm Tuesday, June 28, 2016</strong></p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><strong>Bottom Wood Lake Road updates</strong></span></p>

<p>Site meeting to be held in front of Municipal Hall 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road</p>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>6:00pm Tuesday, June 28, 2016</strong></p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><strong>Sherman Drive updates</strong></span></p>

<p>Site meeting to be held in front of Ecole Peter Greer</p>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>7:00pm Tuesday, June 28, 2016</strong></p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><strong>Greenhow Road updates</strong></span></p>

<p>Site meeting to be held in front of Oyama Traditional School</p>