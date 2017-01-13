2017 Budget – Public Outreach

<p>Stop by the Carr’s Landing Room at Municipal Hall on Thursday afternoon/evening and enjoy an informal chat with Tanya Garost, Chief Financial Officer, about the 2017 budget for municipal operations and learn about the projects happening in your neighbourhood. </p>

<p>Learn about where the money comes from and where it goes to in providing services to the community. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14188' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_2-721x1024.jpg' alt='public-info-display-boards-budget_page_2' width='640' height='909' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_2-721x1024.jpg 721w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_2-211x300.jpg 211w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_2-768x1091.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_2.jpg 952w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14187' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_1-791x1024.jpg' alt='public-info-display-boards-budget_page_1' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_1-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_1-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Public-Info-Display-boards-budget_Page_1-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>