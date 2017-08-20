2017 Customs and Classics Car Show

<p>Swalwell Park is open at 7:00am for parking. Trophies will be given out at 3:30. </p>

<p>Spectator admission is FREE. Entertainment. Food Trucks. Vendor Alley. </p>

<p>2017 is the eighth year for the car show in Lake Country and each year it gets bigger, with up to 400 cars expected this year and over 3000 guests visiting the show. Proceeds from the show are donated to Lake Country charities. The funds raised in the 50/50 draw this year will be donated to the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative. </p>

<p>Do you have a customized or classic vehicle that would be perfect for the show? Registration fee $20. Every registered vehicle will be entered to win one of two $500 cash prizes (must be present to win). <a href='http://www.lakecountrycarshow.com/register.html'>Register online</a> or call 250-766-5670. </p>

<p>Schedule: </p>

<p>Saturday, August 19th<br />

Cruise around Lake Country followed by Welcome Dinner (RSVP required)</p>

<p>Sunday, August 20th<br />

Car Show at Swalwell Park 10am-4pm</p>

<p><img class='wp-image-14721 alignleft' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2789-300x224.jpg' alt='' width='398' height='297' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2789-300x224.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2789-768x574.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2789-1024x765.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 398px) 100vw, 398px' /></p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-14720' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2774-300x224.jpg' alt='' width='402' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2774-300x224.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2774-768x574.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_2774-1024x765.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 402px) 100vw, 402px' /></p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-14719' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/blue-GMC-truck-300x224.jpg' alt='' width='402' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/blue-GMC-truck-300x224.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/blue-GMC-truck-768x574.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/blue-GMC-truck-1024x765.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 402px) 100vw, 402px' /></p>