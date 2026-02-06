25 Years of H.I.T. Wall Studios: Zeromind

Performing Live:

ZEROMIND

THE RANDOME DEVILS

BRODRE

Join us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of H.I.T. Wall Studios. Home to countless local bands since 2001, H.I.T. Wall Studios has been a vital part of the local San Francisco music scene, giving emerging artists a place to hone their craft and perfect their performances!

Zeromind is a Bay Area metal band blending crushing riffs, melodic intensity, and raw emotion into a powerful, modern sound. Emerging from a two-decade hiatus, the band returns with renewed purpose and a bold evolution beyond their nu-metal roots. Their latest album Resurrection captures themes of struggle, rebirth, and resilience, marking a defining new chapter in their legacy.

The Random Devils are a dynamic power trio from San Francisco. Catchy riffs and driving rhythms fill the sound. Rock how you want it!

Brodre is a 2-piece brother band, from the heart of San Francisco: guitar/bass-frequency, drums, dual-vocal wIth a touch of synth for taste that creates a sonic boom of Bombastic Drums & Wall of Sound Guitar Surfer-indie, stoner, post-punk Alt-rock, synth power-pop.

metal. hard rock. stoner rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 limited advance;

$22 after;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-13.html

Watch and listen:

Zeromind: Voices: https://youtu.be/-T2Y811l0AA