25 Years of H.I.T. Wall Studios: Zeromind
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
ZEROMIND
THE RANDOME DEVILS
BRODRE
Join us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of H.I.T. Wall Studios. Home to countless local bands since 2001, H.I.T. Wall Studios has been a vital part of the local San Francisco music scene, giving emerging artists a place to hone their craft and perfect their performances!
Zeromind is a Bay Area metal band blending crushing riffs, melodic intensity, and raw emotion into a powerful, modern sound. Emerging from a two-decade hiatus, the band returns with renewed purpose and a bold evolution beyond their nu-metal roots. Their latest album Resurrection captures themes of struggle, rebirth, and resilience, marking a defining new chapter in their legacy.
The Random Devils are a dynamic power trio from San Francisco. Catchy riffs and driving rhythms fill the sound. Rock how you want it!
Brodre is a 2-piece brother band, from the heart of San Francisco: guitar/bass-frequency, drums, dual-vocal wIth a touch of synth for taste that creates a sonic boom of Bombastic Drums & Wall of Sound Guitar Surfer-indie, stoner, post-punk Alt-rock, synth power-pop.
metal. hard rock. stoner rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 limited advance;
$22 after;
$22 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-13.html
Watch and listen:
Zeromind: Voices: https://youtu.be/-T2Y811l0AA
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