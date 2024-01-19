BB Hayes presents

2BT3K

Main Room:

2BT3K

Jdirra

Dollarhide

Come and be a part of a DJ performance revolution! The legendary music innovator and producer BB Hayes will be debuting his wireless DJ creation at the club that started his San Francisco career in 1995, DNA Lounge!

2BT3K is the world's first \"Floating Wireless DJ Character\". Witness it for the first time ever and be a part of the video. This will change the DJ game forever!

\"I dreamed of being closer to my fans, dancing with my audience while I mix\", he said in a recent interview.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-18.html

house. techno. breakbeat. disco.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.