2nd Annual Lake Country Newcomers Christmas Party

<p>Newcomers to Lake Country – you are invited to a Christmas Party December 8th (7-9pm).</p>

<p>Food, games, prizes, music, laughter and lots of fun!</p>

<p>Please RSVP as space is limited. Email: lakecountrynewcomers@gmail.com</p>

<p>What to bring:</p>

<ul>

<li>Christmas dessert or appetizer</li>

<li>Beverage of choice plus glassware</li>

<li>Food donation for the Food Bank</li>

</ul>

<p><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-13989' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Party-2016-Newcomers-group-791x1024.jpg' alt='christmas-party-2016-newcomers-group' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Party-2016-Newcomers-group-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Party-2016-Newcomers-group-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Party-2016-Newcomers-group-768x994.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Christmas-Party-2016-Newcomers-group.jpg 816w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>

<p> </p>