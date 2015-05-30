2nd Annual Lakes Community Garage Sale

<p>The residents of our community are again excited to provide a great shopping experience for all. With over 24 homes registered last year we are expecting a great turnout again this year.</p>

<p>We need your hep to spread the word 🙂 Our neighbors will all be selling great household items. Not just the everyday garage sale items….some are sure to again be selling larger household, sport and shop items.</p>

<p>We look forward to seeing everyone on May 30, 2015</p>

<p>The Lakes Community Association</p>

<p>Website: <a href='http://www.thelakescommunity.com/'>www.thelakescommunity.com</a></p>