3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Interior BC Association for Injured Motorcyclists

<p>The Interior BC Association for Injured Motorcyclists is holding their 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kaloya Park in Lake Country. </p>

<p>Everyone welcome. </p>

<p>RSVP to 250-306-4561</p>

<p>Easter Egg Hunt 10:30am-11:30am with BBQ to follow</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-14674' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-04-15-IBCAIM-Easter-Egg-Hunt.png' alt='' width='502' height='656' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-04-15-IBCAIM-Easter-Egg-Hunt.png 502w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-04-15-IBCAIM-Easter-Egg-Hunt-230x300.png 230w' sizes='(max-width: 502px) 100vw, 502px' /></p>