3rd Annual Health & Wellness Fair

<p><strong>3RD ANNUAL LAKE COUNTRY HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR -OCTOBER 1ST</strong></p>

<p>Lake Country Health Planning Society is hosting its 3rd annual Lake Country Health & Wellness Fair, which will be on <strong>Saturday October 1st from 10:00am – 3:00pm at the Memorial Hall in Winfield.</strong></p>

<p>The slogan<strong> “Think Well, Live Well, Be Well” </strong>has inspired a broad range of local vendors who focus on health and well-being in our community to participate in the event.</p>

<p>The Lake Country Health Planning Society is looking for local vendors to promote health and well-being in our community. By working together and supporting each other we will Create Community Connections and a stronger, more vibrant Lake Country!</p>

<p>Want to volunteer at the fair? We’d appreciate some help from 8:30am to 4:30pm – email <a href='mailto:lakecountryhealthplanning@gmail.com'>lakecountryhealthplanning@gmail.com</a>. Thanks!</p>

<p><a href='http://www.lakecountryhealth.ca/images/2016VendorPackage.pdf'>Click Here for more information</a></p>