5 de Mayo Yoga + Brunch

SUNDAY FLOW YOGA + HEALTHY BRUNCH

MAY 5TH

Sunday Flow Yoga w/ Catherine Cooke & Angela Sealy

+ Healthy Vegan Brunch w/ BCN Hungry Mamas

@ Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).

trew

AGENDA:

11:30-13h - Flow Yoga Class with Angela & Catherine

13-14h - Brunch by BCN Hungry Mamas

ADDRESS:

Yoga con Gracia

C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A

PRICE:

22€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 12€ for brunch only

T-Mes holders join yoga for free

>>>Email angela@lilayogamassage.com to reserve your space

>>>RSVP required & pre-pay is encouraged

OUR MENU:

Fresh spring rolls | tofu & shiitake

Cauliflower tabbouleh | roasted aubergines

Courgetti Noodle Salad | miso & orange

Chipotle 3 bean salad

Banana loaf

Lemon energy balls as a sweet treat

Tea & infused water

Find out more about or chef Charmaine from BCN Hungry Mamas at:

https://bcnhungrymamas.com

https://www.instagram.com/bcnhungrymamas/

https://www.facebook.com/BCNHungryMAMAS/

https://www.facebook.com/events/812135399143255/