5 de Mayo Yoga + Brunch
SUNDAY FLOW YOGA + HEALTHY BRUNCH
MAY 5TH
Sunday Flow Yoga w/ Catherine Cooke & Angela Sealy
+ Healthy Vegan Brunch w/ BCN Hungry Mamas
@ Yoga con Gracia (Espacio Alegre).
AGENDA:
11:30-13h - Flow Yoga Class with Angela & Catherine
13-14h - Brunch by BCN Hungry Mamas
ADDRESS:
Yoga con Gracia
C/ Alegre de D'alt, 55 3A
PRICE:
22€ Yoga+Brunch combo or 12€ for brunch only
T-Mes holders join yoga for free
>>>Email angela@lilayogamassage.com to reserve your space
>>>RSVP required & pre-pay is encouraged
OUR MENU:
Fresh spring rolls | tofu & shiitake
Cauliflower tabbouleh | roasted aubergines
Courgetti Noodle Salad | miso & orange
Chipotle 3 bean salad
Banana loaf
Lemon energy balls as a sweet treat
Tea & infused water
Find out more about or chef Charmaine from BCN Hungry Mamas at:
https://bcnhungrymamas.com
https://www.instagram.com/bcnhungrymamas/
https://www.facebook.com/BCNHungryMAMAS/
https://www.facebook.com/events/812135399143255/