6th Annual Cram the Cruiser

<p>Support your local Food Bank</p>

<p>The Lake Country Food Assistance Society, The Lake Country RCMP and Save On Foods have partnered for this event and invite you to come help “Cram the Cruiser” with non-perishable food donations. </p>

<p>Regular members of the RCMP will also be accepting cash donations. All donations will benefit the Lake Country Food Bank. </p>

<p>If you wish to make a donation prior to the event, please contact the Lake Country RCMP Detachment at 3231 Berry Rd, Lake Country, 250-766-2288. </p>

<p>All together during the five years of “Cram the Cruiser” events over <strong>10,399</strong> <strong>pounds</strong> of donated items (mainly non-perishable food) and just over <strong>$20,720.25</strong> in cash donations was raised for the Lake Country Food Assistance Society. </p>

<p>Everyone who contributes with a donation of any size will be given the opportunity to enter their name into a draw for amazing prizes from both Lake Country and Kelowna businesses.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15674' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cram-the-Cruiser-7x14-SPEC-proof_1-756x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='867' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cram-the-Cruiser-7x14-SPEC-proof_1-756x1024.jpg 756w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cram-the-Cruiser-7x14-SPEC-proof_1-221x300.jpg 221w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Cram-the-Cruiser-7x14-SPEC-proof_1-768x1041.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>