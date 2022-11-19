70s vs 80s

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Rs Digital & Rex Free Entertainment present

70S VS 80S

Main Room:

DJ X1

DJ TC

Legendary San Francisco DJs will be playing all your 70s/80s favorites all day long! Costumes will be in full effect, so don't forget your Afros, Jheri Curls, Bellbottoms & Blue Jeans and enter the best dressed contest for your chance to win cash prizes.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-19c.html

retro 70s & 80 pop. r&b. hiphop classics.

2pm - 7pm.

21+ with ID.

$25 limited advance;

$30 after.

