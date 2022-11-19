70s vs 80s
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Rs Digital & Rex Free Entertainment present
70S VS 80S
Main Room:
DJ X1
DJ TC
Legendary San Francisco DJs will be playing all your 70s/80s favorites all day long! Costumes will be in full effect, so don't forget your Afros, Jheri Curls, Bellbottoms & Blue Jeans and enter the best dressed contest for your chance to win cash prizes.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-19c.html
retro 70s & 80 pop. r&b. hiphop classics.
2pm - 7pm.
21+ with ID.
$25 limited advance;
$30 after.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That