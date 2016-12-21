7th annual ‘Under 100’ Art Exhibition and Sale

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-13900' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/under-100-2016-poster-232x300.jpg' alt='under-100-2016-poster' width='232' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/under-100-2016-poster-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/under-100-2016-poster-768x994.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/under-100-2016-poster-791x1024.jpg 791w' sizes='(max-width: 232px) 100vw, 232px' />Have you recently been to your friends home and seen Homesense art hanging up and thought they could use something a bit more interesting? Come on down to the Lake Country Art Gallery for our <em>Under 100</em> Exhibition Nov 19th to Dec 21st.</p>

<p>This year’s exhibition promises once again to be an impressive display of original artwork from over 90 Okanagan artists. Art work in all mediums will be on exhibit, small works under 100 inches squared are priced under $100 and a selection of art works under 200 and 300 inches squared will be priced under $200 and $300 accordingly.</p>

<p>As the holidays approach it’s the perfect opportunity to replace Aunt Judy’s bad wall art. Wouldn’t you rather have original works hanging in your home rather than cliche Ikea art? If you are uncertain, here are some helpful hints.</p>

<ol>

<li>The art on your walls does not need to match your furniture or drapes</li>

<li>Small pieces are easier to hang</li>

<li>Start a collection for yourself or your grandchildren</li>

<li>Buy what you like, you have to look at it everyday</li>

<li>Remember artwork is not furniture</li>

<li>Let art reflect your taste, be your own curator</li>

<li>Support local artist</li>

<li>Who knows, maybe the artist you bought from might get famous</li>

<li>One purchase now can lead to a lifetime addiction</li>

<li>Art is like shoes you can never have too many</li>

</ol>

<p>This year the Lake Country Art Gallery will be open 7 days a week during the exhibition from 10am to 4pm. All proceeds from <em>Under 100</em> go to the artists and to support the Lake Country art Gallery. The gallery accepts cash, cheques, debit and credit cards. So get here early Saturday Nov 19th and beat the keen buyers to grab some great art, if not for yourself, than at least as a concerned friend.</p>

<p>Lake Country Art Gallery: 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Road tel: 250 766 1299 website: <a href='mailto:lakecountryartgallery@shaw.ca'>lakecountryartgallery@shaw.ca</a></p>