A Christmas Carol – presented by New Vintage Theatre

<p><strong><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-10089' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014-Dec-17-21-A-Christmas-Carol-134x300.jpg' alt='2014-Dec 17-21 A Christmas Carol' width='134' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014-Dec-17-21-A-Christmas-Carol-134x300.jpg 134w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014-Dec-17-21-A-Christmas-Carol.jpg 320w' sizes='(max-width: 134px) 100vw, 134px' />Performance Schedule: </strong></p>

<p><b>December 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th 7:00pm Sunday December 21st Matinee 2:00pm</b></p>

<p>Come join us for this beloved holiday tradition “A Christmas Carol”. The New Vintage Theatre Company’s hit play from last season. Ebeneezer Scrooge is haunted by his former business partner Jacob Marley who seeks redemption for his life-long friend and for himself. Join Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and, of course, Ebenezer Scrooge on a fantastical journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Enjoy the music, dancing, and timeless message of hope, peace, and love, in this Dickens’ classic masterpiece. Don’t miss your chance to share this perennial holiday favorite with your whole family. It’s an experience they will treasure for years to come!</p>

<table width='544'>

<tbody>

<tr>

<td><strong> Tickets include all service charges</strong></td>

<td width='324'><strong> $25 General $80 group of 4 tickets ($20/ticket)</strong></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>