Performing Live:

A KILLER'S CONFESSION

DIZASTERPIECE

DEAD THINGS

Waylon Reavis, ex- Mushroomed and the mastermind behind A Killer's Confession, continues his exploration of light and darkness through the Victim trilogy--his most ambitious work yet. Victim 2 dives into the mind of a vigilante who punishes evil, only to become what he hates. Inspired by the cult film Frailty, it's a psychological and sonic descent filled with questions of morality, justice, and control. Known for his mask and commanding presence, Reavis uses imagery as reflection, not disguise. Beneath the horror lies empathy, shaped by his work with victims and survivors.

Dizasterpiece is an unapologetic collision of raw emotion, razor-sharp lyricism, and electrifying energy. Hailing from New Jersey's underground, this genre-blurring force blends the unrelenting aggression of post-hardcore and nu-metal with the rhythmic precision of hiphop.

God gave Rock N Roll to you but the Devil gave you Dead Things! Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Dead Things is a Metalcore band with a penchant for writing dramatic tunes with a flair of horror.

metal. nu-metal. metalcore. horror-core.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$23 limited advance;

$33 after;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/11-29d.html

Watch and listen:

A Killer's Confession: Hopeless Gray: https://youtu.be/kKh37Qo2CCU

Dizasterpiece: Nosferatu: https://youtu.be/DZvoBV946d0

Dead Things: Greatest Show In Hell: https://youtu.be/opWvzISzHUo