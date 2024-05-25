A Night of Ska: Benefitting Local Charities

Performing Live:

MALDITA CRUDA

ACOUSTICURT

DAN MARTIN

HARALD OIMOEN

Join us for a night of Bay Area Ska benefiting 2 very important SF non profits:

826 Valencia is a San Francisco based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting under-resourced students ages six to eighteen with their creative and expository writing skills.

trew

City Hope is the living room for those without enough living space in the Tenderloin. We provide a trusted gathering place and creatively offer as many elements of home as possible for our neighbors on the margins. At City Hope, everyone is welcomed, respected and celebrated. Maldita Cruda is a San Jose Latin Ska band with a sound all their own that will get your feet going. La Maldita Cruda means \"The Damn Hangover” and that is just how fun these guys make it!

AcoustiCurt features the great Curtis Meacham from Ska greats Monkey. He takes all the skanking energy of Monkey and brings it to you in the most unique acoustic solo set of Ska songs to get you dancing all night.

Dan Martin is a musician and songwriter from Sonoma Valley with a deep love and respect for the roots of Jamaican music. His honest style and positive Rocksteady vibe have delighted audiences of all ages all around the Bay Area and beyond since 2009.

Harald Oimoen featuring the Sisters of Darkness will stun and wow you. Harald is a legend in the bay area metal and rock scene. He brings his own style of parody and satire to the stage with theatrics and flash!

ska.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-24d.html