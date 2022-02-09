A Show For The Girls
RFLXN Productions presents
A SHOW FOR THE GIRLS
Main Room:
Aleja Ajela
Marje
Lanuola
Ash of Fng
Milli
Allaura Lex
Frisco Baby
Miss Nana
Koko G
Hosted by:
Persia Brandi
You never really know what's in your backyard, until the light hits just right. RFLXN Productions Specializes in supporting and putting on locally sourced talented musical artists from around Bay Area, giving them the space to hone their craft, perfect their performance, and give their audience a quality show. A Show for the Girls is an All femme show made by a femme named, Aleja Ajela, for the community she lives in and loves.
hiphop. rap. soul. r&b. alternative.
5pm - 10pm.
all ages.
Free with RSVP.
