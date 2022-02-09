RFLXN Productions presents

A SHOW FOR THE GIRLS

Main Room:

Aleja Ajela

Marje

Lanuola

Ash of Fng

Milli

Allaura Lex

trew

Frisco Baby

Miss Nana

Koko G

Hosted by:

Persia Brandi

You never really know what's in your backyard, until the light hits just right. RFLXN Productions Specializes in supporting and putting on locally sourced talented musical artists from around Bay Area, giving them the space to hone their craft, perfect their performance, and give their audience a quality show. A Show for the Girls is an All femme show made by a femme named, Aleja Ajela, for the community she lives in and loves.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-01a.html

hiphop. rap. soul. r&b. alternative.

5pm - 10pm.

all ages.

Free with RSVP.