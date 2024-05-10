Performing Live:

A SPLIT-SECOND

KLACK

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Starr Noir

A Split-Second is a Belgian new beat and electronic body music (EBM) band established in 1985. The band is considered one of the forerunners of Electronic Body Music, and their music influenced the creation of the New Beat genre. The band eventually switched to more industrial sounds incorporating the heavy use of synthesizers with distorted guitars and founder Marc Ickx's distinguished vocals. A Split-Second released multiple albums through the 80s and 90s until Ickx decided to retire in 1997. The retirement only lasted a few years and soon A Split-Second was yet again a force to be reckoned with on the live music scene playing festivals all over the world.

trew

Klack makes Ebm and New Beat, of the old style. The duo manages to balance the bruising physicality of industrial with the varied melodies and synth textures that prevail in more accessible electronic music. Think stamping beats, staccato bass lines, eerie swooping melodies, and eccentric samples. As one of their songs proudly states, \"The revolution will be brought to you by Korg, Roland, Waldorf, and Moog.\"

DJ Starr Noir provides a dance floor experience that was created from her love of Goth & Industrial but has grown to include current Dark Alt & Electronica. DJ Starr will be playing before, between and after the bands.

ebm. industrial. new beat.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$23 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-04.html

Watch and listen:

Split Second: Ciao Bella: https://youtu.be/4cCpMp6KUNc