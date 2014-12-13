A Swingin’ Christmans – Lake Country Big Band Benefit Concert

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-10034' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCBB-Poster2014-3-232x300.jpg' alt='LCBB Poster2014 (3)' width='232' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCBB-Poster2014-3-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LCBB-Poster2014-3.jpg 613w' sizes='(max-width: 232px) 100vw, 232px' />Lake Country Big Band Presents: A Swingin’ Christmas</p>

<p>Share an evening of Big Band music and Christmas favorites at the Lake Country Big Band’s Annual Food Bank Benefit Concert. Vocalists Ali Parker and Gil Kafka will perform classics, including Baby It’s Cold Outside, How High the Moon, and Blue Skies. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on December 12th at Creekside Theatre. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the Lake Country Food Bank. Non-perishable food items will also be collected.</p>

<p>ADMISSION BY DONATION</p>

<p>All proceeds go to the Lake Country Food Bank.</p>

<p>Food donations will also be collected.</p>