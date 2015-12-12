A Swinging Christmas – Lake Country Big Band Food Bank Fundraiser.

<p><strong><img class='alignright size-full wp-image-11721' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LC-Big-Band-A-Swinging-Christmas.jpg' alt='LC Big Band A Swinging Christmas' width='363' height='257' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LC-Big-Band-A-Swinging-Christmas.jpg 363w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LC-Big-Band-A-Swinging-Christmas-300x212.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 363px) 100vw, 363px' />A Swinging Christmas</strong><em> A Lake Country Food Bank Fundraiser </em> <strong>Friday</strong><strong>, December 11 </strong><strong>/2015 at 7pm</strong></p>

<p>Come join the Lake Country Big Band in a concert to raise funds for the Lake Country Food Bank.</p>

<p>Sing-a-Long to all the old time favourites and enjoy the full sound of Lake Country’s very own Big Band under the direction of Don MacKay.</p>