DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Astronomy on Tap presents
A TASTE OF SCIENCE
Speakers:
Alex Filippenko
Sanjoy Som
Megan Shabram
A Taste of Science partners with Astronomy on Tap in this journey into the universe, from ancient earth and exoplanets to black holes and cosmic collisions. Join us for a series of fascinating non-technical talks by the scientists exploring our furthest frontiers!
Remember, space is always better with beer!
science.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$5.