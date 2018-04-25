Astronomy on Tap presents

A TASTE OF SCIENCE

Speakers:

Alex Filippenko

Sanjoy Som

Megan Shabram

A Taste of Science partners with Astronomy on Tap in this journey into the universe, from ancient earth and exoplanets to black holes and cosmic collisions. Join us for a series of fascinating non-technical talks by the scientists exploring our furthest frontiers!

Remember, space is always better with beer!

Follow Astronomy On Tap on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aotsfo

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-24.html

science.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$5.