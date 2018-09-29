AIDS Emergency Fund Benefit

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Big Muscle and Big Muscle Bears present

AIDS EMERGENCY FUND BENEFIT

With DJ:

Shane Stiel

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-29a.html

Watch and listen:

Big Muscle: Folsom Weekend: http://youtu.be/j9st1em8PZk

house.

1pm - 6pm.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$20 door.

http://www.prcsf.org/

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
