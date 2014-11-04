ALL Candidates Forum hosted by Chamber of Commerce

<table width='100%'>

<td><strong><em>Municipal Election November 15 2014</em></strong><strong><em> – Lake Country Mayoral and Council Candidates and the residents of Lake Country are invited to attend an All Candidates Forum on Nov 3 2014 as well as submit questions for the panel or individual candidates.</em></strong></td>

<td>The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting an All Candidates forum on Nov. 3 at the Creekside Theatre @ George Elliott School, where the two Mayoral Candidates and the Twelve Council Candidates will answer questions.</p>

<p>The event will be moderated and timed.</p>

<p><strong>Due to the large number of candidates who will be speaking, there will no open microphone; the public is asked to pre-submit their questions. Selected questions will be chosen by the Moderator and the Review Panel.</strong></p>

<p>Questions can be submitted to the review panel at <a href='mailto:manager@lakecountrychamber.com'>manager@lakecountrychamber.com</a> or faxed to 250-766-0170.</p>

<p>Questions can also be dropped off to the Chamber Office at 106-3121 Hill Rd.</p>

<p><strong>The deadline for submitted questions is 4pm October 30</strong></p>

<p>The Nov. 3, 2014 forum will begin at 7pm. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m).</p>

<p>It will run in two parts, starting with questions for the Mayoral Candidates, followed by questions for the council candidates.</p>

