ASB January Happy Hour

Are you interested in networking in the English language community? Would you like to meet the ASB Board, find out what's going on in the English speaking community or get the latest information on all the new events the ASB is planning? Then come to our monthly Happy Hour.

All are welcome!

REGISTER TO WIN!

We'll have anther door prize this month and all you have to do to be eligible to win is:

1) Register for the event by 16:00, January 9th and your name will automatically be added to the drawing.

2) Show up - because if your name is drawn and you're not there, then you can't win!

REGISTER AT:

http://www.amersoc.com/2019-january-happy-hour.html

https://www.facebook.com/events/2200819823463612/