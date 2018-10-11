Aaron Swartz Day and International Hackathon
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Raw Thought presents
AARON SWARTZ DAY AND INTERNATIONAL HACKATHON
Above DNA:
Mochipet
Melotronix
Mangangs
J Łeon
Ailz
Tha Spyryt
Cain MacWitish
Dazzle Room:
VR and gaming demos!
This is the opening night party for the Sixth Annual Aaron Swartz Day and International Hackathon at the Internet Archive, November 10 and 11.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-09d.html
Watch and listen:
Mochipet: No One Saves Us But Ourselves: http://youtu.be/rfQSM3rKBbo
dubstep. trip hop.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$10.
https://www.aaronswartzday.org/vr/