Raw Thought presents

AARON SWARTZ DAY AND INTERNATIONAL HACKATHON

Above DNA:

Mochipet

Melotronix

Mangangs

J Łeon

Ailz

Tha Spyryt

Cain MacWitish

Dazzle Room:

VR and gaming demos!

This is the opening night party for the Sixth Annual Aaron Swartz Day and International Hackathon at the Internet Archive, November 10 and 11.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-09d.html

Watch and listen:

Mochipet: No One Saves Us But Ourselves: http://youtu.be/rfQSM3rKBbo

dubstep. trip hop.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10.

https://www.aaronswartzday.org/vr/