Above the Clouds: Dragon's Lair
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Titan & Tiny present
Above DNA:
Similar Outskirts
Cev Aura
Dmn
Gold Uzi
Dripit
Smug
Dazzle Room:
Rob the House
Elevener
Delodaze
Aaron G
Brøwn Bear
Dozage
Come on a fantastical journey up Above The Clouds to the Dragon's Lair! Ride into a vibrant night full of heavy melodies across a colorful spectrum of bass and house music. Prepare to witness the artful slayage of rising stars Similar Outskirts and Cev Aura alongside a distinguished lineup of local talent.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-01d.html
color bass. future riddim. melodic dubstep. heaven trap. house.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
