Titan & Tiny present

ABOVE THE CLOUDS: DRAGON'S LAIR

Above DNA:

Similar Outskirts

Cev Aura

Dmn

Gold Uzi

Dripit

Smug

Dazzle Room:

trew

Rob the House

Elevener

Delodaze

Aaron G

Brøwn Bear

Dozage

Come on a fantastical journey up Above The Clouds to the Dragon's Lair! Ride into a vibrant night full of heavy melodies across a colorful spectrum of bass and house music. Prepare to witness the artful slayage of rising stars Similar Outskirts and Cev Aura alongside a distinguished lineup of local talent.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-01d.html

color bass. future riddim. melodic dubstep. heaven trap. house.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.