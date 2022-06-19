Titan & Tiny present

ABOVE THE CLOUDS

Above DNA:

DT

Kendro

Xerxes

Cloudii

Nessli

Dazzle Room:

Aaron G

Andrnln

Midnight5olstice

trew

Mschf

Mad

Come on a mystical journey to Cloud 9! Vibe out to the smooth melodies, fuzzy basslines, and warm vocal drizzle of melodic bass, future bass, and trap. Feeling a little heavy? Battle the turbulence by getting down to some bass house and dubstep.​

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-18d.html

melodic bass. future bass. trap. dubstep. house.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.