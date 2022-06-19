Above the Clouds
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Titan & Tiny present
ABOVE THE CLOUDS
Above DNA:
DT
Kendro
Xerxes
Cloudii
Nessli
Dazzle Room:
Aaron G
Andrnln
Midnight5olstice
Mschf
Mad
Come on a mystical journey to Cloud 9! Vibe out to the smooth melodies, fuzzy basslines, and warm vocal drizzle of melodic bass, future bass, and trap. Feeling a little heavy? Battle the turbulence by getting down to some bass house and dubstep.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-18d.html
melodic bass. future bass. trap. dubstep. house.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits