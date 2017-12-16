Acid Rain: Dimensions
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
E-Portal , Geomagnetic , & PLUR Alliance present
ACID RAIN: DIMENSIONS
Main Room:
Ill Gates
Deedrah
Triceradrops
Doctor Spook
Khromata
Ananaki
Jalaya
Above DNA:
Jimni Cricket
Super K
Random
TreeKat
Cyberfyed
Lounge:
John Beaver
Ross FM
Carlos Alfonzo
Infusion
Yama
Occultbass
Dazzle Room:
Krakinov
That Sober Kid Feenix
Destrukshin
Jungle Bandit
Dooby
Gutter Kid
AliEn
Welcome friends! Prepare your minds for a night of inter-dimensional travel! Enter our multi-stage portal into a real psychedelic rave featuring a range of mind altering psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. This December, at Acid Rain: Dimensions, the doors of perception will be opened and everything will appear as it is - infinite.
Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: http://www.pluralliance.org//
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-15.html
genres: psytrance. bass. hardcore. house.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show;
$25 < 10pm;
$30 after.