E-Portal , Geomagnetic , & PLUR Alliance present

ACID RAIN: DIMENSIONS

Main Room:

Ill Gates

Deedrah

Triceradrops

Doctor Spook

Khromata

Ananaki

Jalaya

Above DNA:

Jimni Cricket

Super K

Random

TreeKat

Cyberfyed

Lounge:

John Beaver

Ross FM

Carlos Alfonzo

Infusion

Yama

Occultbass

Dazzle Room:

Krakinov

That Sober Kid Feenix

Destrukshin

Jungle Bandit

Dooby

Gutter Kid

AliEn

Welcome friends! Prepare your minds for a night of inter-dimensional travel! Enter our multi-stage portal into a real psychedelic rave featuring a range of mind altering psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. This December, at Acid Rain: Dimensions, the doors of perception will be opened and everything will appear as it is - infinite.

genres: psytrance. bass. hardcore. house.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.