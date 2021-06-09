ACID RAIN: LABOR DAZE

DJs TBA!

Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter this multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psychedelic raving, featuring a range of hypnotizing and complex psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate Labor Day in a DAZE of psychedelic style!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-05.html

Watch and listen:

Cyberdelia: 25 Years of Hackers: http://youtu.be/DxUti-xIi8s

trew

Acid Rain: Quantum Leap: http://youtu.be/_jkYmK1wiyM

psytrance. bass. house. d+b. techno.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.