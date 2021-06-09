Acid Rain: Labor Daze
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
ACID RAIN: LABOR DAZE
DJs TBA!
Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter this multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psychedelic raving, featuring a range of hypnotizing and complex psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate Labor Day in a DAZE of psychedelic style!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-05.html
Watch and listen:
Cyberdelia: 25 Years of Hackers: http://youtu.be/DxUti-xIi8s
Acid Rain: Quantum Leap: http://youtu.be/_jkYmK1wiyM
psytrance. bass. house. d+b. techno.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show;
$25 < 10pm;
$30 after.
