ACID RAIN: LABOR DAZE

Main Room:

Luzcid

Deedrah

Plus guests, TBA!

Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter this multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psychedelic raving, featuring a range of hypnotizing and complex psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate Labor Day in a DAZE of psychedelic style!

LUZCID's music is a sonic odyssey: a series of auditory adventures in which the participants completely escape time and space. Though firmly grounded in the bass world, LUZCID meticulously eludes genres in order to welcome a variety of enthusiasts to gather and celebrate the rewards of community. He hopes music can become a platform in which the peoples of the world can reconnect and begin to restore our home to a place in which we all enjoy living together. LUZCID has performed in almost every major US city and continues to spread his wings traveling across the land bringing his music to all corners. Although his productions stand wholly on their own, LUZCID has shown that he is one of those artists you need to experience live to get the full picture. LUZCID is more than a DJ: he uses Ableton Live to weave a sonic tapestry of sensorial wonder through his hiphop-esque, expansive, psychedelic bass music. As things continue to grow and go forth, LUZCID moves ever forward bringing his music and its message of hope and interconnectivity to the world at large. Come dream with LUZCID...

Deedrah (also known as Dado) was raised in a family of musicians, began studying music at the age of five, and found inspiration in the electronic music of the day, including Jean Michel Jarre, Depeche Mode, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and Simple Minds. His first musical foray was in the rock band Vision Quest, which disbanded in 1990. Soon thereafter, he teamed up with Christophe Drouillet at a French wave and formed the psychedelic trance act Transwave. It took the duo only three months to complete their first album, released on a small French label called Transpact. Over the next two years, Transwave toured throughout the world, experiencing a good deal of success in the psychedelic trance underground. Dado started his own record label and production studio, Questionmark RDS. And in 1997, he released his first solo album, Self-Oscillation, under the name Deedrah which also signified Dado's first divergence from the psychedelic goa trance genre. Subsequent years would find Dado working under a variety of aliases, including Cypher, DanDan d Dado, and Synthetic.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-04.html

psytrance. bass. house. d+b. techno.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.