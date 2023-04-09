Entertainment Portal and PLUR Alliance present

ACID RAIN: LABOR DAZE

Main Room:

Mr. Bill

Strange Cookies

Swomp

Michael Liu

Ibarra

trew

Above DNA:

Poli

Random

DJ Clairity

Psymatik

Axel Holmes

Blu

Lounge:

TreeKat

Indigo Child

Jkøb

GabberBear

Sc3nslvt

Dazzle Room:

The Ambient Mafia

Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter this multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psychedelic raving, featuring a range of hypnotizing and complex psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate Labor Day in a Daze of psychedelic style!

Mr. Bill, an electronic music producer and DJ from Australia now based in the Usa, shares studio wisdom and original tracks, collaborating with artists like deadmau5. His music features on labels like mau5trap and Monstercat, and he's played renowned venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre. He scored the \"Mom & Dad\" movie and co-created the \"Slap\" VST plug-in. His label Billegal Beats focuses on unique music, and his web site offers 1,000+ hours of Ableton Live tutorials. Hosting \"The Mr. Bill Podcast\", he's chatted with deadmau5, Kill The Noise, and more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-03.html

psytrance. psybass. hardcore. house. techno. d+b.

8pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.