Acid Rain: Labor Daze
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Entertainment Portal and PLUR Alliance present
ACID RAIN: LABOR DAZE
Main Room:
Mr. Bill
Strange Cookies
Swomp
Michael Liu
Ibarra
Above DNA:
Poli
Random
DJ Clairity
Psymatik
Axel Holmes
Blu
Lounge:
TreeKat
Indigo Child
Jkøb
GabberBear
Sc3nslvt
Dazzle Room:
The Ambient Mafia
Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter this multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psychedelic raving, featuring a range of hypnotizing and complex psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate Labor Day in a Daze of psychedelic style!
Mr. Bill, an electronic music producer and DJ from Australia now based in the Usa, shares studio wisdom and original tracks, collaborating with artists like deadmau5. His music features on labels like mau5trap and Monstercat, and he's played renowned venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre. He scored the \"Mom & Dad\" movie and co-created the \"Slap\" VST plug-in. His label Billegal Beats focuses on unique music, and his web site offers 1,000+ hours of Ableton Live tutorials. Hosting \"The Mr. Bill Podcast\", he's chatted with deadmau5, Kill The Noise, and more.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-03.html
psytrance. psybass. hardcore. house. techno. d+b.
8pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 < 10pm;
$30 after.
