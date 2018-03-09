E-Portal, Geomagnetic, & PLUR Alliance present

ACID RAIN: LABOR DAZE II

Main Room:

Astral Projection

Plus guests, TBA!

Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter this multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psychedelic raving, featuring a range of hypnotizing and complex psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate Labor Day in a DAZE of psychedelic style!

Astral Projection are Goa trance and psytrance pioneer group based in Israel. With countless epic hits in their arsenal, adventures in Goa in the early 90`s and their own distinctive, multi-layered melodic, Goa trance, rich with sounds and colors, Astral Projection are considered one of the originators of their genre as well as one of the biggest acts in the world.

Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-02.html

psytrance. hardcore. house. bass.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.