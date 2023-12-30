Entertainment Portal and PLUR Alliance present

ACID RAIN: NEW YEAR'S RAVE-O-LUTION

Main Room:

Christopher Lawrence

Rob Gee

Random

TreeKat

Axel Holmes

trew

Lounge:

Corrine

Conky P

KeishaBoy

xoblossom

Above DNA:

Shadow Spirit

Snaq

Psychic Monkey

Yerba

Ada Lovebass

Dazzle Room:

Synwrks (audio visual experience)

Step into the enchanting world of Acid Rain, a magical realm where infinite possibilities unfold amid the swirling complexity of the universe. With mesmerizing flashing lights, intricate sculptures, and supersonic sounds, this immersive experience beckons the cerebral to watch, create, and explore. Earth-shattering DJs promise a mind-altering journey through time and space, resonating across four distinct rooms featuring PsyTrance, Hardcore, Drum and Bass, and an array of immersive sounds. As you re-enter this flowing, psychedelic wonderland to celebrate the New Year, embrace the theme of rebirth contained within. Dance the night away at the psychedelic extravaganza, where the transformative power of music and lights creates a healing atmosphere. Prepare for a unique, unforgettable night, as four rooms come alive with incredible art and artists across genres, ensuring a truly immersive and unforgettable experience for all who join this cosmic celebration.

A luminary in electronic dance music, Christopher Lawrence boasts a career spanning three decades. Born in the UK and now based in Los Angeles, he emerged as a pioneering force in psychedelic trance and techno. Renowned for his distinctive style, Lawrence has graced global stages, from underground clubs to major festivals. Beyond his DJ prowess, he's a mentor and influential figure, shaping the EDM landscape. With numerous acclaimed albums and tracks, he commands a dedicated global following, drawn to his masterful mixing and ability to curate immersive sonic journeys. Christopher Lawrence remains a visionary force shaping the evolution of electronic music.

Step into the wild sonic cosmos of DJ Rob Gee, a New York underground legend and hardcore innovator. With a rebellious spirit, he spearheaded the hardcore rave movement, leaving an enduring imprint on the global EDM landscape. Beyond his DJ prowess, Gee's a multifaceted artist--producer, rapper, and even a licensed pharmacist. Renowned for his boundary-pushing tracks, he seamlessly fuses hardcore, industrial, and hiphop elements. A relentless force onstage, Rob Gee's performances are an immersive journey through chaos and ecstasy, reflecting his diverse influences and unwavering commitment to pushing sonic boundaries. Brace yourself for a mind-bending odyssey with the hardcore maestro.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-29.html

Watch and listen:

Christopher Lawrence: Buenos Aires: https://youtu.be/YEdAFCk5eyA

Christopher Lawrence: EDC: https://youtu.be/i_9p3FGQQgw

Rob Gee: 1 Gabber Family: https://youtu.be/SgAthRdY1VI

psytrance. hardcore. techno. d+b. psybass.

9pm - 3am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.