E-Portal, Geomagnetic, & PLUR Alliance present

ACID RAIN: SOLSTICE

Main Room:

Rain Phutureprimitive (DJ Set)

Neuromotor

Plus guests, TBA!

Solstice - the longest night of the year!!

Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter this multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psychedelic raving, featuring a range of hypnotizing and complex psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night!

Rain Phutureprimitive creates music that is singular and unique in its approach. Lush melodies drift across intricate rhythms, groove heavy beats and warm, fuzzy bass lines. Often exploring a dark and dense palette, his music also manages to convey a sense of tranquility and beauty, engaging the listener into hypnotic movement and often escalating into a full-on kinetic experience. Shimmering with cinematic qualities, his music ultimately speaks to the body, mind and soul.

Neuromotor is Frederick Talaa, one of the pioneers of the Global Trance Dance scene with over 20 years of making people dance. In 1994 he began DJing and throwing events across the Caribbean islands, quickly moving on to production and creating his own style to one of the Techno-Trance pioneers.

bass. psytrance. hardcore. house.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $13, $15 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.