Performing Live:

ACTORS

ASHES FALLEN

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Vancouver's brilliant post-punk and new-wave quartet Actors music displays their flair for sonic cinematics. Their songs have been described as addictively dancey, infectious and uplifting yet melancholy. Actors embraces their 80's influences with a reverence that shapes their compositions into beautiful dark pop masterpieces.

Ashes Fallen express themselves with long, dynamic songs, musicality and depth that highlight their more-is-more arrangements. A range of sounds, tempos, and moods. Meaning and substance. All the things you're not supposed to do in the streaming era. Northern California Gothic rock band Ashes Fallen wear their bruised but still beating hearts on their sleeves. Their sound is heavier than when they first formed in 2019 but is still inspired by the gothic rock and post-punk of the past while remaining unquestionably contemporary and relevant in 2023.

trew

post-punk. new wave. synth pop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-11d.html

Watch and listen:

Actors: We Don't Have to Dance: https://youtu.be/y6U56-1qqIY

Ashes Fallen: Vampira: The Ballad of Maila: https://youtu.be/YmYoqCoAlXI