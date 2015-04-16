<p><em>You are cordially invited to attend a Partnership in Research seminar…</em></p>

<h2><strong>Don’t take chances. Making a health care plan</strong></h2>

<p><strong><em>Join us for Advance Care Planning Day 2015</em></strong></p>

<p><strong>WHAT: </strong>Dr. Carole Robinson, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Health and Social Development, UBC Okanagan will talk about Advance Care Planning as just another way that you care for yourself – and for those around you, and how you can make advance care planning part of your healthy lifestyle.</p>

<p><strong>WHEN:</strong> Thursday, April 16, 2015, 12 – 1:00 pm PST <strong>WHERE: </strong>Room 129, Reichwald Health Sciences Centre, UBC Okanagan</p>

<p>To attend in person, via webinar or teleconference please<strong> Register at: <a href='http://careplanning.eventbrite.ca/'>http://careplanning.eventbrite.ca</a> </strong></p>

<p><strong>SEE Below</strong> for more information. <strong>FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC – Everyone is welcome!</strong></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-10899' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-April-16-evite-making-a-health-care-plan-791x1024.jpg' alt='2015 April 16 evite making a health care plan' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-April-16-evite-making-a-health-care-plan-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-April-16-evite-making-a-health-care-plan-232x300.jpg 232w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>