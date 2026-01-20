Bassrush and Vital present

AEON:MODE: QUANTUM

Main Room:

Æon:Mode

Plus guests, TBA!

Æon:Mode is the drum & bass-focused project of Australian-born producer JP Orchison, best known as Blanke, created after his D&B singles \"Alchemy\" and \"Mystery\" topped triple j's most-played charts and inspired a new lane influenced by Sub Focus and Pendulum. Since then, the project has grown into a standalone force with chart-topping releases like the Æon:Mode remix of Ray Volpe's \"Laserbeam,\" major collaborations and label releases, and a global live presence spanning Red Rocks, EDC Las Vegas, Rampage Open Air, and a sold-out North American headline debut at Exchange LA.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-24.html

d+b.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.