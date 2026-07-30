AFTER LIFE

After Life: A night dedicated to the heavier, darker side of Electronica, with a focus on bringing new music to the front. This is not a goth party. From downtempo Witch House, midtempo Darkwave and pounding Industrial Bass, Dark Techno & more from the last decade to current times. Featuring DJs that bring enthusiasm and talent with their mixing skills, curating a seamless dancefloor experience to take you to the underworld. Whether you're a Rivethead, Graver or dark Electronica Aficionado, we welcome you to the After Life.

Watch and listen:

After Life: https://youtu.be/5ai3q-StxZs

darkwave. dark techno. industrial bass. witch house.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.