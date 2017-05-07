Age of Arousal – a Fred Skeleton production

<p>It’s a time of passion and confusion. Virtue is barely holding down its petticoats. People are bursting their corsets with unbridled desire. It’s 1885, and the typewriter and the suffrage movement are sending things topsy-turvy. In the midst of it all, five ambitious New Women and one Newish Man struggle to find their way. Miss Mary Barfoot runs a school for secretaries with her young lover, Miss Rhoda Nunn. But when the Misses Madden – spinsters Virginia and Alice and beautiful young Monica – arrive, along with the attractive Dr. Everard Barfoot, things can never be the same.</p>

<p>Rob Mason-Brown directs this genre-busting, rule-bending and ambitiously original piece written by Canadian playwright and feminist Linda Griffiths. Age of Arousal is a lavish, sexy and frenetic ensemble piece that audaciously explores the forbidden and gloriously liberated self.</p>

<a href='https://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideAgeofFred'><img class='alignleft wp-image-14492' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017Apr-May-Age-of-Arousal-final-663x1024.png' alt='' width='571' height='881' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017Apr-May-Age-of-Arousal-final-663x1024.png 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017Apr-May-Age-of-Arousal-final-194x300.png 194w' sizes='(max-width: 571px) 100vw, 571px' /></a>

