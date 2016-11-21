Agrifood processing industry info session

<p>Join BC FoodWorks staff for a free presentation by an industry consultant on: From Farmers’ Market to Grocery Store Shelf – How a Dream becasme a Reality for One BC Food Processor.</p>

<p>Learn some of the steps necessary to grow your business. Q&A to follow.</p>

<p>Information about the BC FoodWorks program and how to participate will also be shared.</p>

<p>RSVP by Novembe 17th to maren.luciani@opendoorgroup.org or 250-319-8683.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-13923' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ag-foods-Info-Session-Nov-21-Poster-Final-791x1024.jpg' alt='ag-foods-info-session-nov-21-poster-final' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ag-foods-Info-Session-Nov-21-Poster-Final-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ag-foods-Info-Session-Nov-21-Poster-Final-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ag-foods-Info-Session-Nov-21-Poster-Final-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>