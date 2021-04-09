FSTVS: Ahee and Xotix

FSTVS: AHEE AND XOTIX

Above DNA:

Ahee

Xotix

Nebakaneza

Singe

B Wiley

Dazzle Room:

Barbary Ghost

The Man, the Myth, the Energetic Genre-Bending Alien Fish, Ahee brings the bass from outer space! Getting his start touring and producing with The Lucent Dossier Experience, Ahee has become known for his prolific musical output, helpful YouTube tutorials, high quality sample packs, and crowd engaging live sets. Ahee blends a mixture of high energy dance floor bangers with sonically complex bass arrangements and good vibey tunes.

Xotix: The bass boy band from the Bay has been on a wild tear through the west coast Dubstep scene, and they won't stop until every last face has melted into the floorboards.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-03d.html

bass. glitch. midtempo. dubstep. electro. riddim. halftime.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/538073264220097/

