FSTVS: Ahee and Xotix
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Above DNA:
Ahee
Xotix
Nebakaneza
Singe
B Wiley
Dazzle Room:
Barbary Ghost
The Man, the Myth, the Energetic Genre-Bending Alien Fish, Ahee brings the bass from outer space! Getting his start touring and producing with The Lucent Dossier Experience, Ahee has become known for his prolific musical output, helpful YouTube tutorials, high quality sample packs, and crowd engaging live sets. Ahee blends a mixture of high energy dance floor bangers with sonically complex bass arrangements and good vibey tunes.
Xotix: The bass boy band from the Bay has been on a wild tear through the west coast Dubstep scene, and they won't stop until every last face has melted into the floorboards.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-03d.html
bass. glitch. midtempo. dubstep. electro. riddim. halftime.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$20 advance;
$25 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/538073264220097/
